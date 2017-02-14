Authorities release identity of pedestrian who was hit, killed by CSX train

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man hit and killed by a CSX Transportation train Sunday night as 32-year-old Hoover resident John McGregor.

McGregor was reported missing by his family on Saturday, and friends and Hoover police were actively searching for McGregor until late Sunday afternoon, police Capt. Gregg Rector said in a news release today. No foul play is suspected in McGregor's death, Rector said.

Police received a call from CSX Transportation Sunday night, reporting one of its trains struck a pedestrian at 6:33 p.m. McGregor was hit near a tunnel underneath South Shades Crest Road near Brock's Gap Parkway, and he was located and pronounced dead at 7:39 p.m.

"The Hoover Police Department sends its deepest sympathies to the McGregor family during this difficult time," Rector said in the release.