Arrest made in convenience store armed robbery

Hoover Police have arrested an 18-year-old Hoover resident following an armed robbery that took place Nov. 28.

Police responded to an armed robbery at the Circle K/ BP convenience store on Lorna Road on Nov. 28 around 4:30 a.m. The store clerk told police she was robbed at gunpoint by an unknown black male, according to a press release. The suspect reportedly ran from the convenience store in the direction of Lorna Place Apartments with $87.

Hoover police recognized the suspect from surveillance footage, according to the release, and he was taken into custody by detectives on Nov. 29. The suspect was identified as Nicolas Ty’Rese Markel Gray, and he was charged with first degree robbery. Gray is at Hoover City Jail and will be transferred to Jefferson County Jail later on Nov. 30.