Hoover Sun takes home APA awards

Hoover Sun received awards for its work at the 2018 Alabama Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest. The annual contest celebrates the best in writing, photography, design and advertisements among newspapers across the state.

The awards were presented on Saturday, July 21, at the 2018 APA Summer Convention at Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach, AL. Hoover Sun competed in Division E of the contest, the division for member newspapers with free circulation.

Among the awards were:

1st Place — Best Sports Feature Story

1st Place — Best News Photo

1st Place — Best Niche Publication – Newsprint or Glossy

2nd Place — Best Sports Coverage

2nd Place — Best Use of Social Media

3rd Place — Best Niche Publication

3rd Place — Best Local Education Coverage

3rd Place — Best Headline

In all, Starnes Publishing took home 94 awards across its seven papers — 280 Living, Hoover Sun, The Homewood Star, Vestavia Voice, Iron City Ink, Cahaba Sun and Village Living.