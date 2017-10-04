Aldridge Gardens postpones 2017 Whispers from the Past festival due to rain forecast

× Expand Patty Bradley Drummers perform at Whispers From The Past at the Alrdige Gardens on October 2, 2016.

The 2017 Whispers from the Past Native American festival that was supposed to take place this Sunday at Aldridge Gardens has been postponed for a week due to the threat of rain.

The festival will now occur on Sunday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Aldridge CEO Tynette Lynch said.

Lynch said the Birmingham office of the National Weather Service has assured her that this Sunday will be a wet Sunday, so Aldridge officials decided to go ahead and reschedule the event for its “rain date.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience this causes and hope that everyone will come out on Sunday, Oct. 15, to support our event,” Lynch said.

Whispers from the Past in an educational event designed to provide an accurate portrayal of the past and present lives of Native Americans in the Southeast by demonstrating traditions, art, cultural practices and folklore.

