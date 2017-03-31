Aldridge Gardens moves up spring plant sale to late April

× Expand Aldridge Gardens 2017 Plant Sale Aldridge Gardens' 2017 spring plant sale is set for April 28-29, with a preview sale for members on April 27.

Aldridge Gardens is preparing for its annual spring plant sale and this year has the Green Mountain boxwood as its featured plant.

The public sale is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 28, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 29. A preview sale only for members of Aldridge Gardens will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, with members getting a 10 percent discount.

The sale will include more than 20 varieties of hydrangeas (some for shade and some for sun), as well as native and hybrid azaleas, hostas, Lenten roses and a wide selection of other plants. For the full listing of plants that will be available, go to aldridgegardens.com.

About 20 volunteers, most of whom are master gardeners will be working at the sale to help people pick out plants and to provide tips for care and maintenance, said Rip Weaver, executive director at the gardens.

Prices should range from about $5 for pass-along plants to around $75 for larger ones, Weaver said. The gardens typically makes about $5,000 off the sale, but turnout is always heavily dependent on the weather, he said.

This year’s sale is being held slightly earlier than usual because plants are blooming earlier than normal due to the warm winter, Weaver said. “Everything is out sequence,” he said.