Aldridge Gardens cancels 2017 Art in the Gardens event

Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama

Aldridge Gardens has canceled its annual Art in the Gardens event this year due to a shortage of interested artists, CEO Tynette Lynch said today.

This would have been the 15th year for the juried art show, which typically features a wide variety of mediums, but not enough artists were submitting entries, Lynch said.

There were about 20 artists lined up for the event, which was scheduled for Sept. 23, but gardens officials said they needed five or six more to make the event work.

“We may do it again next year and get an earlier start on it, but it just didn’t happen for us this year,” Lynch said.