Alabama Treasurer Young Boozer is scheduled to talk about a state-sponsored tax-exempt savings account for disability-related expenses at a meeting in Hoover Tuesday night.

Boozer will be speaking at a meeting of the Special Education Community Alliance at the Hoover Municipal Center at 6 p.m., but the meeting is open to the public.

The Legislature passed the Alabama Achieving a Better Life Experience (Able) Act that sets up the tax-exempt savings accounts in 2015.