Alabama Supreme Court Justice Glenn Murdock to speak at 2017 Hoover Mayor's Prayer Breakfast

Alabama Supreme Court Justice Glenn Murdock has been selected as the speaker for the 2017 Hoover Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast.

The breakfast is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel.

Tickets are $25 each, or $250 for a table with 10 seats. Tickets go on sale Monday, April 3, at the Hoover Library Theatre box office. They can be purchased online at thelibrarytheatre.com or by calling the box office between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said he thought it would be very interesting to hear the viewpoint of a committed Christian who is a Supreme Court justice that has spoken on religious liberty issues across the country.

He thought it would be good to hear Murdock’s thoughts about where the nation is now and where it is headed and hear some of the details of issues he faces as a Supreme Court justice, he said.

Murdock, 60, was first elected to the Alabama Supreme Court in 2006 and won re-election without opposition in 2012. Prior to that, he served six years on the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals. He is up for re-election in 2018, and his current term ends in January 2019.

Murdock was born in Enterprise in June 1956 and, after graduating from Enterprise High School in 1974, attended the University of Alabama, where he served as vice president of the Student Government Association, according to his biography on the Alabama Supreme Court website. He graduated from Alabama in 1978 with a bachelor’s degree in political science and economics and then earned his law degree from the University of Virginia Law School in 1981.

After returning to Alabama, Murdock served a year as a law clerk to the late U.S. District Judge Clarence Allgood in the Northern District of Alabama. He then went into private practice, focusing on commercial, constitutional and election law, and served as a state administrative law judge.

He handled cases before state and federal courts in Alabama, as well as the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals. In 1994 and 1995, Murdock successfully represented Perry Hooper Sr. in his yearlong federal court litigation to establish the winner of the 1994 Alabama chief justice election.

Murdock and his wife, Margaret, have been married for more than 37 years and have three children and three grandchildren. He is a member of the Rotary Club of Birmingham.

The Hoover Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast is organized by the Hoover Beautification Board.