65-year-old Connecticut man charged with sexually abusing young family member from Hoover

× Expand Photo courtesy of New Haven Police Department in Connecticut William Henry Douglas William Henry Douglas

A 65-year-old Connecticut man was arrested this week after being charged with sexually abusing an adolescent family member from Hoover, police said today.

Police said the man, William Henry Douglas of New Haven, Connecticut, reportedly touched the girl inappropriately and subjected her to sexual acts on several occasions while staying with the girl’s family in Hoover.

When the girl’s parents discovered evidence of the abuse and confronted the suspect, he left their residence and returned to his home state of Connecticut, police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said in a press release.

Hoover police launched an investigation on Aug. 11, and detectives with the Police Department’s special victims unit presented the case to a Jefferson County grand jury, which indicted Douglas on four counts of sodomy and two counts of sexual abuse.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested Douglas in New Haven on Monday, and he remains in custody, awaiting extradition to Alabama, Czeskleba said. His bond was set at $135,000.