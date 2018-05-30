58-year-old Hoover man charged with sexually abusing two teen girls

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Police Department Donald Kirk Barnard Donald Kirk Barnard

Shelby County sheriff’s deputies this past weekend arrested a 58-year-old Hoover man and charged him with sexual abuse of two teenage girls.

Hoover police said 58-year-old Donald Kirk Barnard subjected two female neighbors who were under 16 years old to sexual contact in August 2017.

The Police Department’s special victims unit began investigating the sexual abuse case in late March, police Capt. Gregg Rector said. Barnard was charged with two counts of sexual abuse and two counts of enticing a child for immoral purposes.

Hoover police detectives obtained a warrant for Barnard’s arrest on Thursday, and Shelby County sheriff’s deputies arrested him Saturday, police said. Barnard was released from the Shelby County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $42,000, jail records show.