56-year-old Hoover man killed in tractor accident at home

Kevin Michael Koziol reportedly was doing some excavation work on his property in the 5200 block of Riverbend Trail in the Sandpiper Trail subdivision near Heatherwood when the accident happened, Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said in a news release.

“The area in which the victim was working was on a steep grade, and it appears the tractor flipped when it backed onto some uneven terrain,” Czeskleba said.

Koziol was pinned underneath the tractor for an undetermined amount of time, and paramedics declared him dead when they arrived, Czeskleba said.

Koziol’s wife told police she had fallen asleep while he was outside working and realized her husband had not come inside when she woke up. She found him in the front yard when she went out to look for him, police said. Police and paramedics responded at 11:10 p.m.

“The tractor was equipped with a seatbelt and a roll bar, both of which were in use at the time of the accident,” Czeskleba said. “There were no indications of foul play.”