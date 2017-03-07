50th celebration formally kicks off at Hoover-Randle house

× 1 of 21 Expand Emily Featherston × 2 of 21 Expand Emily Featherston × 3 of 21 Expand Emily Featherston × 4 of 21 Expand Emily Featherston × 5 of 21 Expand Emily Featherston × 6 of 21 Expand Emily Featherston × 7 of 21 Expand Emily Featherston × 8 of 21 Expand Emily Featherston × 9 of 21 Expand Emily Featherston × 10 of 21 Expand Emily Featherston × 11 of 21 Expand Emily Featherston × 12 of 21 Expand Emily Featherston × 13 of 21 Expand Emily Featherston × 14 of 21 Expand Emily Featherston × 15 of 21 Expand Emily Featherston × 16 of 21 Expand Emily Featherston × 17 of 21 Expand Emily Featherston × 18 of 21 Expand Emily Featherston × 19 of 21 Expand Emily Featherston × 20 of 21 Expand Emily Featherston × 21 of 21 Expand Emily Featherston Prev Next

It's no secret that 2017 is a big year for the city of Hoover, and today, the festivities for the city's 50th anniversary officially commenced.

Despite the dreary morning, community leaders and both current and former city officials gathered at the Hoover-Randle Home and Gardens for the kick off ceremony.

Several big figures in the community shared what Hoover has meant to them over the years, including Ed Randle, who owns the home and gardens that are now an event space.

Randle welcomed the small crowd to the home, explaining a little about the history of the house and grounds, and its part of Hoover's 50-year history, including being the location of the original petition.

Faye Anderson, who served on the Hoover City Council 1984-1988 and was the first female member of the council as well as the founder of the Hoover Belles, shared about her experience on the council. Anderson was a member of the council when the school system was formed, and was also instrumental in forming the park board.

"I have had so much fun living in one of the greatest cities that I could have lived in," Anderson said, adding that thanks to the many volunteers, she knows the city will continue to be great.

Dr. Dilhani Uswatte, principal at Rocky Ridge Elementary, said she told her husband he could have five years in the south when they moved to Hoover, but those five years have long come and gone, and she wouldn't want to live anywhere else.

Mayor Frank Brocato further spoke to the history of the city as he introduced the variety of activities that will be held over the coming months to celebrate the anniversary:

April 23: Celebrating Hoover's History: Book signing by author Heather Jones Skaggs, Patton Creek Barnes & Noble, 1-3 p.m.

April 29: Celebrate Hoover Day, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

May 18th: Time Capsule Ceremony

In addition to the events, Brocato announced the other ways the city will be celebrating the occasion, including special banners to be put up along U.S. 31, special decals and coasters available for local businesses and restaurants, 50 historical video features and town hall gatherings with cake and ice cream to be held across the city.

The Hoover Sun will also be releasing a special magazine for the 50th anniversary, which will detail the city's journey from its 1967 days to now. The magazine will be mailed to Hoover Sun recipients in April, and will be available in other locations throughout the city.

"We're going to continue to work hard to build on what those who came before us, the foundation that they laid, to make sure we keep that in place," Brocato said. "We're going to work every day, the council in myself, to make sure the quality of life in Hoover, Alabama, is second to none."

The event also announced the city's participation in the Alabama Bicentennial celebrations that begin this year and will continue through 2019.