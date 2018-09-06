47-year-old Hoover man killed in motorcycle crash on Shades Crest Road

by

A 47-year-old Hoover man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Shades Crest Road Wednesday night, Hoover police said this morning.

The man was identified as Christopher Grissett. A preliminary investigation indicates that Grissett was on a 2005 Yamaha FJR 1300 motorcycle traveling south on Shades Crest Road when it left the roadway in the 500 block, throwing him off the motorcycle at about 9:30 p.m., Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said in a press release.

Paramedics pronounced Grissett dead on the scene. Hoover police traffic officers are investigating the crash to determine what caused it, Czeskleba said.

Tags

by

Hoover Sun September 2018

View Past Issues

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours