41-year-old Hoover man charged with disseminating obscene photo

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Police Department Kevin Dewayne Turpin Kevin Dewayne Turpin

A 41-year-old Hoover man turned himself into the Hoover jail today after being charged with showing an obscene photograph to two women and two girls at a Hoover business over the past two months.

Hoover police said the man, Kevin Dewayne Turpin, walked up to a vehicle in the parking lot of the Dollar General at 2144 Tyler Road and showed an obscene photograph on his cell phone to two girls younger than 10 years old who were sitting inside the vehicle. He then left the area, police said.

Upon further investigation, police learned the same man had shown an obscene photograph to two women inside the Dollar General store. All the incidents occurred near the end of October and first part of November, Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said.

Police were able to identify Turpin and obtained a warrant for his arrest through Hoover Municipal Court, Czeskleba said. Turpin was in the Hoover jail this afternoon, with bond set at $4,000.

Police ask that anyone with more information about this case call Detective Brandon Harris at 444-7742.