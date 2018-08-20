35-year-old woman killed after train hits vehicle in Hoover

× Expand Alex Newman Alex Newman

A woman who was a passenger in a vehicle hit by a train Saturday in Hoover ended up dying during surgery, Hoover police said today.

Police identified the woman as 35-year-old Alex Lyndsey Newman of West Blocton. She worked as a waitress at the Twin Peaks restaurant and sports bar in Hoover, a self-employed YouTuber and model at Couillon Photography, according to her Facebook page.

Newman was one of three people in a 2012 Kia Sportage that was hit by a train at 3:44 p.m. Saturday on Elvira Road near the Lake Wilborn subdivision, Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said in a news release. When police officers arrived, the Sportage was overturned, and all three of the occupants were outside of the vehicle, he said.

Hoover paramedics took all three of them to UAB Hospital for treatment, but Newman died in surgery, Czeskleba said. The other two crash victims are still in the hospital but are expected to survive, he said.

A preliminary investigation indicated the Sportage was traveling north on Elvira Road when a CSX train headed west struck the vehicle on its passenger side, Czeskleba said. Police are continuing their investigation to determine what factors led to the crash, he said.