25-year-old Birmingham man charged in Inverness CVS Pharmacy robbery

Authorities have charged a 25-year-old Birmingham man in connection with the robbery of the CVS Pharmacy at Inverness Plaza on July 3, Hoover police said today.

A man entered the pharmacy at 105 Inverness Plaza at 1:25 p.m. on July 3 and gave a note to the cashier, demanding oxycodone, police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said in a news release. The man didn’t show a weapon but kept one of his hands under his shirt, implying he was armed, Czeskleba said.

The pharmacist gave the man a bag containing iron and folic acid supplements, and the man left in a dark-colored four-door sedan. Police released surveillance photos to the public, and a Crimestoppers tipster quickly identified Edward Lawler Taylor as a suspect, Czeskleba said.

Investigators obtained a warrant for Taylor's arrest on a pharmacy robbery charge, but he was not home when they went to serve him with the warrant, Czeskleba said. After consulting an attorney, Taylor turned himself in at the Shelby County Jail Friday night. He remained there this morning on a $100,000 bond. Taylor faces a similar charge in another jurisdiction, Czeskleba said.

This post was updated at 3 p.m. with additional information from police Lt. Keith Czeskleba.