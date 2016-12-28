2017 New Year's holiday closing schedule for public buildings in Hoover

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Public Library Oct 2015 The Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama

Hoover city offices will be closed Friday through Monday for the 2017 New Year holiday, but some other public buildings have different holiday hours.

Here’s the operating schedule for various offices and buildings that serve residents of Hoover:

Hoover Municipal Center and city offices in the Hoover Public Safety Center — Closed Friday, Dec. 30, through Monday, Jan. 2

Hoover Public Library — Closed Friday through Monday

Hoover Recreation Center — Open Friday 5 a.m.-9 p.m.; open Saturday 8 a.m.-noon; closed Sunday; open Monday 5 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Jefferson County offices (including Hoover satellite office) — Open Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; closed Saturday through Monday

Shelby County offices (including Inverness license office) — Closed Friday through Monday, except Shelby County Property Tax Office, which is open Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Alabama Department of Revenue Jefferson-Shelby Taxpayer Service Center at Hoover Public Safety Center — Open Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; closed Saturday through Monday

Hoover City Schools — Remain closed through Monday; teachers return Monday; students return Tuesday, Jan. 3

There will be no change in garbage and recycling services for Hoover residents for the 2017 New Year's Day holiday.