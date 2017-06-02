2017 Free Friday Flicks kicks off at Veterans Park in Hoover

× 1 of 28 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Free Friday Flicks 2017-11 Raul Tapia's dog, Bruno, checks out the Little Caesar's mascot at the 2017 Free Friday Flicks summer outdoor movie series at Veterans Park off Valleydale Road on Friday, June 2, 2017. × 2 of 28 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Free Friday Flicks 2017-2 Pam Arias and her children, Grey and Santo of Mountain Brook eat pizza while waiting for the start of the first film in the 2017 Free Friday Flicks summer outdoor movie series at Veterans Park off Valleydale Road on Friday, June 2, 2017. × 3 of 28 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Free Friday Flicks 2017-3 Michelle Huizinga, 4, of Hoover, shows off her kitty cat face at the 2017 Free Friday Flicks summer outdoor movie series at Veterans Park off Valleydale Road on Friday, June 2, 2017. × 4 of 28 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Free Friday Flicks 2017-1 About 400 people showed up for About 400 people turned out on June 2 for the first film of the 2017 Free Friday Flicks summer outdoor movie series at Veterans Park in Hoover.

This year’s lineup kicked off with “Sing,” the animated story of a koala bear that tries to save his struggling movie theater with a singing competition. The movie features the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson and Seth MacFarlane, among others.

Casey and Jessica Floyd of Meadow Brook were among those who came for tonight’s show. They brought their 5-year-old daughter, Callie, and 2-year-old son, Cade. They had never brought their kids to an outdoor movie before and decided to come because “Sing” is Callie’s favorite movie and they figured their children were at a good age for the experience.

Shawonda Henderson of Birmingham said she has been coming to Free Friday Flicks since she was in grade school and the movies were shown at Homewood Park. Now, she has a 10-year-old and 4-year-old of her own and likes to bring them, she said.

“It’s just something to do,” Henderson said. “Since it’s at the park, I come early, and they can play in the park. We enjoy everything. We eat, go home and go to sleep. It’s a good way to knock them out.”

Jordan Cotney and Caroline Wells, two former Spain Park High School students who now are at Auburn University and the University of Alabama, respectively, said they had never been to Free Friday Flicks but are home from college for the summer and thought they would give it a try. They grabbed some food and drinks from Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell and Tropical Smoothie Café and spread out on a blanket to take in the show.

Neal and Michelle Brasher came all the way from Kimberly in north Jefferson County. They had never come before but thought it would be a good family activity for them and their two children, ages 5 and 2. “This is super fun,” 2-year-old Mirabelle said.

Keri Lane Hontzas, the founder of the movie series and the company called Backyard Movie Parties, said this afternoon’s rain probably deterred some people from coming tonight. The skies were clear, but the ground was still somewhat wet. The movies typically draw 1,500 to 2,000 people, Hontzas said.

While some of those who came tonight brought their own food, Little Caesar’s was on site to sell $5 pizzas, and Repicci’s Italian Ice had a truck there as well. There also was an inflatable bounce house for kids, face painting and a balloon twister.

The movie series continues every Friday night through July 21, with July 28 reserved as a rain date if a movie is canceled due to bad weather.

Here is the rest of this year’s lineup:

► June 9: “Moana”

► June 16: “The Secret Life of Pets”

► June 23: “The BFG”

► June 30: “The Lego Batman Movie”

► July 7: “The Jungle Book” (2016)

► July 14: “Finding Dory”

► July 21: “Trolls”

► July 28: Rain date

The movie images are 30 feet wide and are shown on a 38-foot-wide screen on the grassy area near the main pavilion at Veterans Park, off Valleydale Road.

Each movie is scheduled to start at dusk. The sun sets between 7:53 and 8:01 p.m. during the weeks the movies are scheduled. Hontzas encourages people to come early — around 6:30 p.m. — and have picnics in the park prior to the show. There also is a playground nearby. Hontzas also encourages people to bring blankets or lawn chairs.

To get updates on movie cancellations due to bad weather, follow Backyard Movie Parties on Twitter at @BYMovieParties or on Facebook.