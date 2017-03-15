2017 Brenda Ladun Conquer Cancer Run is this Saturday

The 13th annual Brenda Ladun Conquer Cancer Run is set for this Saturday at the St. Vincent’s One Nineteen facility off Alabama 119.

The 5K run and 1-mile fun run named after ABC 33/40 news anchor Brenda Ladun are designed to raise money to find a cure for cancer.

Ladun has battled cancer twice over 13 years and lost two friends in 2009 to the disease.

“I am more determined now than ever before to reduce the pain and suffering caused from this illness,” Ladun said in a news release. “We are all in this fight together. I have faith that the human spirit is much stronger than cancer. I also believe that if we join forces, we could soon put an end to this deadly disease and raise that last dollar needed to find a cure.”

Registration costs $30 and can be done at conquercancerrun.org. Packet pickup is at 7 a.m. Saturday. An opening ceremony, warm up and cancer survivor recognition is set for 7:30 a.m., and the 5K race begins at 8 a.m. and winds through the Greystone community. An awards ceremony will follow at 8:45 a.m., and the event will end with a 1-mile fun run and post-race party at 9:15.

The event is organized by the American Cancer Society Junior Board.