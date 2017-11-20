Mayor’s Minute

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frank Brocato Frank Brocato Feb 2016 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

Frances and I want to wish you a safe and wonderful holiday season! December is such a festive and fun time of year in Hoover. If you have a chance, be sure you drive by City Hall and see our magnificent Christmas tree and all the beautiful twinkle lights on the property. When you are out on the road, please be careful due to the increase in traffic in our city during the holidays. The police department will have their command bus set up again and will monitor traffic closely for easier access at all major roadways and busy intersections.

2017 has been a very exciting year in the City of Hoover. We are pleased to report that the city remains fiscally sound and we continue to have a balanced budget. There are many new projects and plans on the horizon for 2018. We recently hired an economic developer that will work closely with staff and the business community to ensure that we bring the type of businesses to our city that our residents expect.

We work hard to keep city services state of the art and to meet the needs of our community. We have held several Future Hoover town hall meetings to give our residents a chance to be heard and talk one on one with the elected officials. We will host more Future Hoover meetings in 2018 so for times and locations, be sure to follow us on Facebook, visit our website at hooveralabama.gov or call us at 444-7500.

It is an honor for me to close this year as your mayor and be able to share in our success. However, none of this would have been possible without the city council, our dedicated and hardworking employees or most importantly, our wonderful residents. Please don’t hesitate to call the office if we can help you in any way.

Once again, Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year!