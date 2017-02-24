Hoover Sun sports reporter wins first place in college Sportswriter competition for SEJC

Sam Chandler, a sports writer for Hoover Sun and Starnes Publishing since October 2015, won first place in the Best Sportswriter competition and the current events on-site competition for the 2017 Southeast Journalism Conference.

"To be recognized as the Best of the South for sports writing is a validating accomplishment that has both humbled and encouraged me," Chandler said.

The conference was held on Feb. 17-19 at Ole Miss and 30 colleges and universities competed in total.

Chandler is also currently the managing editor for The Samford Crimson and works for the Samford News Network.

"I am so thankful for the guiding support I have received throughout my college career from professors, editors and colleagues. Without their investment, this achievement wouldn't have been possible," Chandler said.

Read one of Chandler's sports stories on our website here.