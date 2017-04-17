Neighborhood spotlight: Monte D’Oro

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Today, the Monte D’Oro community holds multiple neighborhood events each year.

Tucked just off U.S. 31 and Wisteria Drive, the Monte D’Oro community is older than Hoover itself. The roughly 160-home subdivision was established in 1964, and some of the original residents still live in the neighborhood.

Monte D’Oro, which means “mountain of gold” in Italian, was developed by William “Bill” Humphries, with the help of designer Cordray “Corky” Parker. Humphries was also the developer for other neighborhoods in the over-the-mountain area, including Talheim in Vestavia Hills and Chandalar in Pelham.

Cordray was first and foremost an artist, and his training in Italy and Austria can be seen in the designs of many of the homes in the neighborhood, explained Eileen Lewis, a member of the Monte D’Oro Neighborhood Association who moved to her home in 1992.

In addition to his work designing the homes, she said, Cordray has several pieces of artwork displayed throughout Birmingham.

The organization that would turn into the current neighborhood association began in 1971 as a neighborhood garden club, which eventually turned into the Monte D’Oro Women’s Club.

In 2001, the club broadened its scope and became the Monte D’Oro Neighborhood Club, and finally settled as the neighborhood association in 2003.

Today, the Monte D’Oro community is more organized and connected than ever, holding multiple neighborhood events each year, working closely with city hall to preserve the integrity of the neighborhood and even getting involved in the 2016 municipal election.

“The neighborhood association is what holds this neighborhood together, “ said Susanne Wright, who has been a Monte D’Oro resident since 1973.

“It identifies issues within the neighborhood, with the help of our neighbors, that we as a group can address,” she said.

Lewis said that the community may not be as large as some of the other neighborhoods in Hoover, but that especially with the association’s recent upgrades in technology and connectivity, they can “rally the troops” to make sure their neighborhood is heard.

“We will get involved,” Lewis said.

Internally, the community has an active beautification effort as well as a “very organized” neighborhood watch.

As far as helping maintain the integrity of the neighborhood, residents said they are thankful the city has taken steps to protect and support older neighborhoods.