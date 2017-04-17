Neighborhood spotlight: Lake Cyrus

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Lake Cyrus holds about 1,000 homes and a walking system that includes sidewalks and walking trails throughout the neighborhood.

Lake Cyrus started with a vision — specifically, the vision of developer Charles Givianpour.

Givianpour and his wife, Concetta, purchased the property from Vulcan Materials in the late 1990s and worked with the site to take the rock quarry and turn it into the community it is today. “It was one of those opportunities to … transform what would have otherwise been a stripped-out rock quarry into a lush residential community,” Concetta Givianpour said.

Although Charles Givianpour recently died, Concetta Givianpour said he always strived to make his ideas for the community a reality, something she is continuing to do now as the developer and president of the neighborhood’s homeowners’ association.

“It was developed in kind of an odd way,” Concetta Givianpour said. “The community was actually developed from the inside out because … further into the community is where the school site was.”

The school site, which sits within Lake Cyrus, was a way for Charles Givianpour to give back to the city of Hoover and became the home of Bumpus Middle School and later Brock’s Gap Intermediate School.

“Our first sectors of Lake Cyrus are those houses that are right around the school,” Concetta Givianpour said.

Since the neighborhood’s annexation into Hoover in the late 1990s, Concetta Givianpour said Lake Cyrus has won a number of awards from the Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders as well as a Community of the Year title.

The community holds about 1,000 homes, which include estate homes, single-family homes and garden homes, and a walking system that includes sidewalks and walking trails throughout the neighborhood, she said. Lake Cyrus also has a clubhouse, pool and tennis courts.

“There is a club amenity that has been a private swim and tennis club but has opened its doors to the neighborhood,” Concetta Givianpour said, adding they recently hosted a farmers market.

Today, Lake Cyrus houses a tight-knit group of homeowners and is only a couple hundred homes away from being built out, Concetta Givianpour said.

“I think it has a very bright future,” she said. “And what that future is … is a wait and see.”