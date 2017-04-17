Neighborhood spotlight: Riverchase

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. During the time of its construction in the 1970s, Riverchase was one of the few environmentally and architecturally controlled communities in the Southeast.

The Hoover community of Riverchase began as the mining area called Acton. The growth of the coal industry through mines scattered along the Cahaba River brought the industry to Jefferson and Shelby counties. In 1945, the Tennessee Coal, Iron and Railroad Company (which was the current owner) sold the Acton land to the Chace family who were active in Acton for about 18 years. Their land was sold in 1968 to Harbert Construction Company and the vision began for the Planned Community of Riverchase.

Still Hunter, who later became the first project manager for the development of Riverchase, was the lead planner and negotiator for Harbert. The plans for Riverchase began for two large tracts of land, and in 1974 the Harbert Corporation partnered with Equitable Life Assurance Society of the United States to form the “Harbert — Equitable Joint Venture.” Together, they developed the 3,000 acres that had once been used for mining. Harland Bartholomew and Associates did the Master Plan, and Roger Yanko was the project manager and landscape architect for the joint venture. The construction moved quickly once the initial plans were complete.

Riverchase Parkway opened in 1975, and the first home was completed in 1976. Riverchase was one of the few environmentally and architecturally controlled communities in the Southeast being built at the time, not to mention the only one in Alabama. Developing a community in this way was new for the times. It was expected to be a $500 million development in 10 years with 15,000 residents. That number was exceeded. Several churches, a school and many businesses were part of the development. Riverchase was annexed in September 1980.