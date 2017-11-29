Wake Up Breakfast

Shades Crest Baptist Church 452 Park Avenue, Hoover, Alabama

Hear from professionals and our guest speaker, Alan Miller with Compact 20/20. Learn about the latest drug trends our teens are facing and what signs to look for when it comes to teen substance abuse. A light breakfast will be served. Please come and bring a guest. Free event. Visit   http://addictionpreventioncoalition.org/NewsEvents/RSVP.aspx to RSVP. 

Info
Shades Crest Baptist Church 452 Park Avenue, Hoover, Alabama
Food & Drink
Tags

