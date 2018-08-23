Vino and Van Gogh

to Google Calendar - Vino and Van Gogh - 2018-08-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vino and Van Gogh - 2018-08-23 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vino and Van Gogh - 2018-08-23 18:00:00 iCalendar - Vino and Van Gogh - 2018-08-23 18:00:00

Haven 2525 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Vino and Van Gogh, hosted by the United Ability Junior Board, annually offers guests a chance to taste wine from local wineries and vendors, enjoy tasty food and bid on fantastic auction items. Many of the original works of art featured have been created by participants in our LINCPoint Adult Day and Hand in Hand Early Learning programs. All proceeds support life-changing services that give children and adults with disabilities – and their families – hope.

Info
Haven 2525 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink
2059443900
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Vino and Van Gogh - 2018-08-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vino and Van Gogh - 2018-08-23 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vino and Van Gogh - 2018-08-23 18:00:00 iCalendar - Vino and Van Gogh - 2018-08-23 18:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
July 2018

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours