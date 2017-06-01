VA Welcome Home Event

Free admission to Oak Mountain State Park for all veterans and their families who served Post 9/11, 2001. Food and Drink will be provided as well as door prizes! Children’s activities including bouncy house! Information will be available on VA healthcare services, employment and benefits, Still Serving Veterans, Army Wounded Warrior Program, Lakeshore Foundation, Military One Source, Personal Financial Counselor and more! Visit http://www.alapark.com/oak-mountain-state-park.

*Park may be entered from either entrance. From Hwy 280 to 119, can use back entrance. From Hwy 65, use front gate and drive down Findlay Drive until you reach the back of the park (10 mins).*

Location: Oak Mountain State Park, Fishing Center & Beaver Pavilion, 200 Terrace Drive, Pelham, AL 35124. Point of contact for event if needed: (205) 933-8101 Extension 5316

Sponsored by: Birmingham VA Medical Center and Hoover Vet Center