Faizon Love

Stardome Comedy Club 1818 Data Dr, Hoover, Alabama 35244

He's affectionately known by millions as "Big Worm," the infamous character he played opposite Chris Tucker and Ice Cube in the original "Friday." Since then, he's gone on to appear in nearly 50 films including: The Replacements with Keanu Reeves and Gene Hackman, Elf with Will Farrell, The Fighting Temptations with Beyonce and Cuba Gooding, Jr., "Idlewild," with Terrence Howard and Outcast "Who's your Caddy," (in which he starred) and his latest starring vehicle, "Perfect Holiday" with Queen Latifah and Terrence Howard, and Couples Retreat with Vince Vaughn. He is one you don't want to miss

- 17+ Show -

Showings are Friday at 9:45 p.m. ,Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

Tickets: $25

