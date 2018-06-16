Members Only Guided Bird Watch

You can't go wrong with fresh air and a little exercise while on a guided tour of the Gardens. Join Dr. Richard and Patricia Ryel for a walk on our grounds to catch a glimpse of the beautiful birds that are migrating through the area. Over 100 different species have been spotted in the Gardens during past bird watching events. this members only event is free, but requires an RSVP, visit aldridgegardens.com to register. 

Aldridge Gardens 3530 Lorna Road, Hoover, Alabama 35216 View Map
