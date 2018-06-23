Family Camp Out Night

Join us as we offer families the opportunity to pitch a tent and enjoy a night under the stars on Birmingham's front lawn—Railroad Park! This urban camping experience offers children and their families the chance to encounter nature through an interactive, educational setting. You'll get to: get up close and personal with zoo animals, gain essential tips and tricks for safe camping, enjoy a delicious dinner, learn the ins and outs of paddling for your own water adventures, and as the city lights go down, you’ll savor yummy treats and snacks while spotting Jupiter. Bring your tent and your family and we’ll take care of the rest! Come make lasting memories and gain insight for future camping and outdoor experiences.

$39 per person. visit railroadpark.org for more information.