SliceFest

to Google Calendar - SliceFest - 2018-06-16 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - SliceFest - 2018-06-16 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - SliceFest - 2018-06-16 13:00:00 iCalendar - SliceFest - 2018-06-16 13:00:00

Slice 725 29th St S, Birmingham, Alabama 35223

SliceFest 2018 celebrates its 7th anniversary on Saturday, June 16th as Birmingham's largest food & music block party hosted by Slice Pizza & Brewhouse. If you love music, great food and brews, giving back and Birmingham then you don’t want to miss this festival. 

Slice Pizza & Brewhouse hosts the event to celebrate the restaurant’s anniversary and thank the Birmingham community for their continuous support. Over the past 6 years the event has grown to a full-blown festival bringing in local and regional music talent paired with local craft beer and specialty pizzas. 

Admission $25-$35, children 12 and younger are free. Visit slicefest.com for more information. 

Info
Slice 725 29th St S, Birmingham, Alabama 35223 View Map
entertainment
to Google Calendar - SliceFest - 2018-06-16 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - SliceFest - 2018-06-16 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - SliceFest - 2018-06-16 13:00:00 iCalendar - SliceFest - 2018-06-16 13:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
June 2018

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours