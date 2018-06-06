OLLI presents: Travel the World Through A Camera Lens

Hoover Senior Center 400 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Description: Both travel and photography are passions for Philip. Through his photography, travel on eight trips to different parts of the world. Visit Burma, Cambodia and Laos, Western China, and Machu Picchu and Peru for the first half at the Hoover Senior Center. Then go to the Vestavia Hills Civic Center to learn about Galapagos and Ecuador, Patagonia and Argentina, Iceland, and Ireland. Each place is unique with its own beauty, charm, and mystique. Each trip will be narrated as the show is running, with breaks for discussion.

Visit olli.ua.edu for more information 

Hoover Senior Center 400 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
