Town Hall hosted by U.S. Congressman Gary Palmer

U.S. Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-06) will host a Town Hall at Hoover City Hall on Saturday, February 25, at 9 a.m. This event is open to the public and will afford the people of the Sixth Congressional District the opportunity to ask questions and share their opinion on current events with Congressman Palmer. All media wishing to attend must email Cate.Cullen@mail.house.gov no later than February 24th at 12PM to be credentialed for this event.