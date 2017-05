June 1: The Legendary Shake Shackers. The Nick, 2514 10th Ave. S. Based in Nashville, the Shake Shackers present a hell-for-leather, Southern Gothic roadshow. Appearing with Alabama Rose. 10 p.m. $12-15. For tickets, go to ticketfly.com. For information, call 252-3831 or go to thenickrocks.com.