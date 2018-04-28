Take Steps - Crohn's and Colitis Foundation

What:

Take Steps is the Foundation’s largest nationwide fundraising event where patients, loved ones, friends,

and supporters empower and inspire each other to continue the fight against Crohn’s disease and

ulcerative colitis, also known as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Patients and their families are able to

connect with the greater IBD Community, helping them understand that they are never alone in this fight.

2018 marks a special celebration for Take Steps – it's our tenth anniversary! Make an impact during our Decade of Difference.

Why: To raise funds for mission-critical research that will lead to cures and to provide better education and care for those living with IBD.

 One in every 200 people is living with Crohn’s and colitis

 An estimated 31,000 people in Alabama and the Florida Panhandle suffer from one of these

diseases

 One of the fastest growing patient populations is children under age 18

 Although treatments have come a long way since the Foundation’s founding 50 years ago, there is

no cure for IBD

How: 1. Register at www.cctakesteps.org/Birmingham

2. Form a team, Join an existing team, or Walk as an individual

3. Customize your walk page and send emails to family, friends, and colleagues – everyone you

know – asking them to join in the fight to cure Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis

4. Sponsor our local walk. Your company has the opportunity to be viewed as a leader in the IBD

community as a Take Steps Sponsor. Sponsors are featured on promotions, in communications and prominently at our Take Steps kickoff party and on walk day. Local sponsorship levels range from $1,500 to $10,000 and can be tailored to fit the goals of your organization.