Trinity Counseling will hold its fifth annual Autumn Celebration, Tacos for Trinity, at Cahaba Brewing on Thursday October 12, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The benefit will feature music from Tarred and Feathered, a silent auction with a focus on local vendors and artists, and food from Taco Mama. This event is the main source of funding for Trinity’s Annual fund. Tickets are $35 per person, and $55 per couple, kids under 12 years old are free; Sponsorships range from $500 - $10,000. Company donations of $500 and above come with table recognition at the event. Tickets are available now, click here to purchase. Trinity has been serving the Birmingham community for the past 17 years with a commitment to providing a safe, confidential environment for its clients to seek healing and support outside of traditional healthcare pathways, regardless of their economic or financial status