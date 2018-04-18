Tablescapes 2018

King’s Home Shelby Auxiliary will once again host its Tablescapes luncheon this month.

The luncheon is a fundraiser for King’s Home Shelby Auxiliary, a nonprofit that assists women and children fleeing domestic violence. It will take place April 18 at Metro Church of God.

Doors open at 10 a.m., and the luncheon program will start at 11:45 a.m. Between that time, attendees can wander through tables to admire the decorated tablescapes or bid on items in a silent auction.

“The theme this year has a fun twist to it,” said King’s Home Shelby Auxiliary President Pan Bradford. “Perseverance — or ‘purse-everance,’ which pertains to the fun, silent auction involving designer purses for women.”

This year’s luncheon will feature speaker Jena Forehand from Living Deeper Ministries.

Tickets for the event are $40 per person and can be purchases by contacting Barbara Brickner at bricknermbb@charter.net, 837-8175 or kingshomeshelbyaux.org.