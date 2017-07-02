For Ross Bridge Golf Resort and Spa guests, there will be no shortage of activities this summer. The resort’s fourth year of Summer at the Castle, which kicked off in June and will continue through Labor Day, includes a variety of activities for children, families and adults.

The month will kick off with a July 2 fireworks show, starting as soon as it is dark enough for the fireworks. Other events will change on a weekly basis, updating as the summer continues, but a few events can be expected to take place all summer long.

On Fridays and Saturdays, there will be acoustics by the pool from 1 to 4 p.m., a performance by a local musician. In the case of a three-day weekend, these performances will take place on Sunday as well.

Other weekly events include gourmet s’mores and a “dive-in” movie every Friday and Saturday, the daily Castle Beverage Ritual Cocktail tasting from 5-6 p.m. and the daily Follow the Bagpiper from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m.

There will also be alternating food and drink specials on Tuesdays. Every other Tuesday, there will either be “tacos on tap” or “burgers and brews,” where there are $10 taco trios or $10 burgers, respectively, and $5 draft beers.

A weekly calendar will be on display in the lobby of Ross Bridge Resort, and paper copies will be available as well. The events of Summer at the Castle are free and exclusive to resort guests.

For more information, go to rossbridgeresport.com or call 916-7677.