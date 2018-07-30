GirlSpring is offering (2) two-day mini camps for girls. July 30 and 31 (4th/5th grade) and August 2 and 3 (6th and 7th grade). Cost is $125 per camper. Activities include team building, obstacle course with zip-line, nutrition, self-defense, art, fashion, and more! Campers bring a brown bag lunch.
Strong is the New Pretty Camp: Empowerment Skills all Girls Should Know!
Red Mountain Park 2011 Frankfurt Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35211
Red Mountain Park 2011 Frankfurt Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35211 View Map
Crafts, Outdoor, Workshops
Upcoming Events