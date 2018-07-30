Strong is the New Pretty Camp: Empowerment Skills all Girls Should Know!

Red Mountain Park 2011 Frankfurt Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35211

GirlSpring is offering (2) two-day mini camps for girls. July 30 and 31 (4th/5th grade) and August 2 and 3 (6th and 7th grade). Cost is $125 per camper. Activities include team building, obstacle course with zip-line, nutrition, self-defense, art, fashion, and more! Campers bring a brown bag lunch.

Red Mountain Park 2011 Frankfurt Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35211
Crafts, Outdoor, Workshops
205-999-1660
