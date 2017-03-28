Sotto Voce Tuba Quartet

Brock Recital Hall - Samford University 800 Lakeshore Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35229

The critically acclaimed, internationally recognized Sotto Voce Quartet is America’s premiere professional quartet of its kind and has become one of the world’s leading low brass ensembles. The quartet enthusiastically challenges preconceived notions about what tubas can do by composing, arranging and commissioning virtuosic new works that highlight the diversity of their ensemble and its unique membership. Their performances have been showcased on Performance Today and their recordings are often played on Classical Music NPR stations throughout the U.S. Part of the Davis Architects Guest Artist Series. Cosponsored by Birmingham Chamber Music Society.

Brock Recital Hall - Samford University 800 Lakeshore Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35229

205-726-2853

