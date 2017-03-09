Snoezelen Room Open House

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the room and learn more about sensory therapy and its benefits for those with Alzheimer’s. It is the first of its kind in Birmingham. Refreshments will be provided. All attendees will be entered to win a door prize.
The Snoezelen room provides sensory therapy for those suffering from Alzheimer’s and other cognitive disabilities by activating all the senses with a safe, stimulating, and therapeutic atmosphere.
Info
Country Cottages 4000 Greenwood Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216 View Map