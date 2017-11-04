Shelby Humane Society Paws for the Cause 5k & 1 Mile Fun Run/Dog Walk

Shelby Humane Society is the only open-admission animal shelter in Shelby County. We care for over 5,000 lost, homeless & unwanted pets each year. We rely on fundraisers such as Paws for the Cause to perform our life-saving mission.

Held Saturday, November 4th - Paws for the Cause is a certified 5k off-road cross-country race through the beautiful Veterans Park in Hoover. The course takes you on a path through the park around the lake and through tree-lined trails surrounding the park.

The Kid Fun Run and 1 Mile Pet Walk allows children to explore the park and you to show off your dogs while they are getting some exercise too! All dogs that participate will receive a special prize.

https://runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/ShelbyHumaneSocietyPawsfortheCause