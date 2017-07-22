Shelby Humane Society Bark & Wine

Greystone Golf & Country Club 4100 Greystone Dr, Hoover, Alabama

The 8th annual Bark & Wine benefiting Shelby Humane Society will be at the beautiful Greystone Country Club with a wonderful strolling dinner and super auction items. As last year, Granger-Thagard auctioneers will be leading an auction of international trips, a Bourbon Trail Tasting trip, fabulous art, great local experiences and a special something with the shelter in mind.

Shelby Humane Society is Shelby County’s only open admission animal shelter. We take in over 5,000 lost, homeless, unwanted and abused pets each year. Help us perform our life-saving mission!

For more information and to purchase tickets go to www.shelbyhumane.org or by texting BARKWINE17 to 41444.

Sponsorships, reserved tables and individual tickets will be available. Check www.shelbyhumane.org for updates and follow Shelby Humane Society on Facebook.

Info
Greystone Golf & Country Club 4100 Greystone Dr, Hoover, Alabama
Charity & Fundraisers
2052163303
