Schaeffer Eye Center Family Night: Tom Foolery

6 p.m. (meal) 6:30 p.m. (show). Community Room. Be entertained with juggling, magic, comedy and unicycle routine. All ages.
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Highway , Hoover, Alabama 35216 View Map
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Highway , Hoover, Alabama 35216
