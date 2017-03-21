Schaeffer Eye Center Family Night: Tom Foolery

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Highway , Hoover, Alabama 35216

6 p.m. (meal) 6:30 p.m. (show). Community Room. Be entertained with juggling, magic, comedy and unicycle routine. All ages.

Info

entertainment

