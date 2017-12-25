Santa Run

Hoover Fire Station 800 Municipal Dr, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Santa Claus will have a new ride when he visits Hoover’s neighborhoods this year: one of the Hoover Fire Department’s big red engines.

The annual Santa Run will be held on Christmas Eve. Before Santa prepares to deliver presents around the world, he will be escorted by on-duty firefighters at each station.

Since the firefighters are on-duty, there is always the risk that the Santa Run will be interrupted by an emergency call-out. In the event of inclement weather, Santa will visit and take pictures with children at each station from 5 to 7 p.m..

The fire department’s schedule for the Santa Run is:

Station 1, 5-8:45 p.m.: Regent Forest, Chapel Hills, Deo Dara and Alford Ave area

Station 2, 4-9:45 p.m.: Chapel and Preserve area

Station 3 (two trucks), 3:30-8 p.m.: Riverchase, Valley Station, Southlake and Galleria Woods area

Station 4, 3:30-8 p.m.: Rime Village, Loch and Lorna Road area

Station 5, 3:30-8:30 p.m.: Bluff Park area

Station 6, 3-8:30 p.m.: Highway 150 and Trace Crossings area

Station 7, 3:30-8:30 p.m.: Inverness area

Station 8, 3:30-8:30 p.m.: Greystone Founders, Crest Farms and Highlands area

Station 9, 3-6:45 p.m.: Greystone Legacy area

Station 10, 3-8:30 p.m.: Ross Bridge, Lake Cyrus and Deer Valley area

See a full schedule of Santa’s expected arrival times, broken down by street, at hooverfire.org/santa-run-2017.

