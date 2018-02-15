Samford Legacy League's Scholarship Luncheon Featuring Angie Smith

Samford University 800 Lakeshore Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35229

Angie Smith, best-selling Christian author, is the featured speaker for Samford Legacy League's 2018 Scholarship Luncheon to be held February 15. Open to the public, this annual event raises funds to provide scholarships for students with significant financial need and challenging life circumstances. Tickets may be purchased at online at samford.edu/legacyleague.

Samford University 800 Lakeshore Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35229
