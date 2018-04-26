Samford Legacy League's Scholarship Celebration

Samford Legacy League's Spring Scholarship Celebration will be held Thursday, April 26, at Covenant Presbyterian Church. "Voctave." one of the country's premiere a cappella groups, will perform Broadway tunes, Disney songs and other delightful music during a 90-minute concert. There will be a reception (additional charge) at 5:30 with members Voctave. The seated dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the performance will begin at 8:00 p.m. For reservations and additional information, please visit samford.edu/legacyleague or call 205-726-4065.

Covenant Presbyterian Church 65 Old Montgomery Highway, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
