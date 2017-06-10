Russet Woods/Southwood Community Garage Sale

Russet Woods/Southwood Home Owner's Association (RWHA)

will host a neighborhood garage sale, Saturday, June 10th.

The neighborhood garage sale will be from 3pm - 7pm.

RWHA will also have food trucks/food, a bouncy house and music at the park

at 105 Top O' Tree Lane.

A map that will list each home hosting a garage sale can be found on www.russetwoods.com.

Additionally, there will be a balloon on the mailbox of those who are participating to help people find garage sales, as well as directional signs.

We look forward to another great Neighborhood Garage Sale!