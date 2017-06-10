Russet Woods/Southwood Community Garage Sale

Russet Woods/Southwood Home Owner's Association (RWHA)
will host a neighborhood garage sale, Saturday, June 10th.
The neighborhood garage sale will be from 3pm - 7pm.
RWHA will also have food trucks/food, a bouncy house and music at the park
at 105 Top O' Tree Lane.
A map that will list each home hosting a garage sale can be found on www.russetwoods.com.
Additionally, there will be a balloon on the mailbox of those who are participating to help people find garage sales, as well as directional signs.
We look forward to another great Neighborhood Garage Sale!
Russet Woods/Southwood Neighorhood 297 Russet Woods Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35244 View Map
