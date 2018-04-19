Ronald K. Brown's EVIDENCE

Founded by Ronald K. Brown in 1985 and based in Brooklyn, New York, EVIDENCE, A Dance Company, focuses on the seamless integration of traditional African dance with contemporary choreography and spoken word. Through work, EVIDENCE provides a unique view of human struggles, tragedies, and triumphs. Brown uses movement as a way to reinforce the importance of community in African American culture and to acquaint audiences with the beauty of traditional African forms and rhythms. He is an advocate for the growth of the African American dance community and is instrumental in encouraging young dancers to choreograph and to develop careers in dance.

“…There is his agile use of stillness that subtly brushes the surface of raw emotions. And there is the undeniable way his propulsive movement crosses beyond the stage. Yes, this is the rare choreographer who makes you want to get up and dance.” – The New York Times

March: From his larger work Lessons, Ron K. Brown brings us March, an extraordinary duet set to a speech by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that speaks to the value of a man. The movement embodies the sentiment of the text to illustrate a physical story of perseverance, dignity, and collective strength and care-taking.

On Earth Together: Premiering in 2011, On Earth Together is inspired by and set to the music of Stevie Wonder. The piece takes its name from Wonder’s moving ballad, ‘You and I’ and is a study in compassion and relationships, not just between individuals but between indi­viduals and the world around them.