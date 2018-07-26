Come and join us for the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the brand new Home2 Suites by Hilton Birmingham Colonnade. After the ceremony there will be tours of the hotel, cake and a champagne toast. Hope you can join us for this festive time. We look forward to having the community with us for this event.
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony -Home2 Suites by Hilton Birmingham Colonnade
Home2 Suites by Hilton Birmingham Colonnade 3920 3920 Colonnade Parkway, Hoover, Alabama 35243
