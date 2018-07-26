Ribbon Cutting Ceremony -Home2 Suites by Hilton Birmingham Colonnade

to Google Calendar - Ribbon Cutting Ceremony -Home2 Suites by Hilton Birmingham Colonnade - 2018-07-26 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ribbon Cutting Ceremony -Home2 Suites by Hilton Birmingham Colonnade - 2018-07-26 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ribbon Cutting Ceremony -Home2 Suites by Hilton Birmingham Colonnade - 2018-07-26 16:00:00 iCalendar - Ribbon Cutting Ceremony -Home2 Suites by Hilton Birmingham Colonnade - 2018-07-26 16:00:00

Home2 Suites by Hilton Birmingham Colonnade 3920 3920 Colonnade Parkway, Hoover, Alabama 35243

Come and join us for the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the brand new Home2 Suites by Hilton Birmingham Colonnade. After the ceremony there will be tours of the hotel, cake and a champagne toast. Hope you can join us for this festive time. We look forward to having the community with us for this event.

Info
Home2 Suites by Hilton Birmingham Colonnade 3920 3920 Colonnade Parkway, Hoover, Alabama 35243 View Map
Business & Career, Meeting
205-229-0730
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Ribbon Cutting Ceremony -Home2 Suites by Hilton Birmingham Colonnade - 2018-07-26 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ribbon Cutting Ceremony -Home2 Suites by Hilton Birmingham Colonnade - 2018-07-26 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ribbon Cutting Ceremony -Home2 Suites by Hilton Birmingham Colonnade - 2018-07-26 16:00:00 iCalendar - Ribbon Cutting Ceremony -Home2 Suites by Hilton Birmingham Colonnade - 2018-07-26 16:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
July 2018

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours